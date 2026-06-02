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Trump’s Slush Fund Gets Flushed | Edwin Eisendrath & Susan Demas LIVE
Donald Trump got his hand caught in the cookie jar in an absolutely corrupt deal.
  Edwin Eisendrath and Susan J. Demas
43:20
Deep in the Heart of Texas Politics | On the Ground with Joe Trippi & Gilberto Ocañas
Joe welcomes an old friend and fellow strategist to ask: What's really happening in the Lone Star State?
  Joe Trippi
38:29
Lincoln Square Media Launches 'Six Questions with Steven Beschloss'
The new weekly show debuts Wednesday, June 3 with Mary Trump as the first guest.
  Lincoln Square and Steven Beschloss
1:50
How We Can Combat Human Trafficking During the World Cup | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with Dr. Dominique Roe-Sepowitz
What happens off the field when the world's biggest games come to town?
  Frank Figliuzzi
50:26
Stephen Miller Is a Little B*tch
The F*ck Your Feelings crowd is melting down over a mean tweet.
  Rick Wilson
Trump's Regime Wants to Close the Border | Unholy Ground with Andra Watkins & Sam Osterhout
Markwayne is trying to bankshot a way to close the borders.
  Andra Watkins and Sam Osterhout
38:13
Taking on Trump's Slush Fund — and Winning | Democracy Forward's Skye Perryman Joins The Weekly Assignment
And about those reports that Trump is in "excellent health." As a wise person once said, "Sure, Jan."
  Susan J. DemasSam Osterhout, and Democracy Forward
42:25
Winners and Losers | Real vs. Toxic Masculinity
Fights on the White House lawn and anger in their hearts.
  Sam Osterhout
Seven Signs that Donald Trump Has Transformed the US Government into a Personalist Regime
Trump has put his name—and face—all over our government. And he's taken corruption to a new level.
  Don Moynihan

May 2026

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