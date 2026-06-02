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Trump’s Slush Fund Gets Flushed | Edwin Eisendrath & Susan Demas LIVE
Donald Trump got his hand caught in the cookie jar in an absolutely corrupt deal.
7 hrs ago
•
Edwin Eisendrath
and
Susan J. Demas
94
2
13
43:20
Deep in the Heart of Texas Politics | On the Ground with Joe Trippi & Gilberto Ocañas
Joe welcomes an old friend and fellow strategist to ask: What's really happening in the Lone Star State?
9 hrs ago
•
Joe Trippi
73
3
7
38:29
Lincoln Square Media Launches 'Six Questions with Steven Beschloss'
The new weekly show debuts Wednesday, June 3 with Mary Trump as the first guest.
11 hrs ago
•
Lincoln Square
and
Steven Beschloss
138
7
47
1:50
How We Can Combat Human Trafficking During the World Cup | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with Dr. Dominique Roe-Sepowitz
What happens off the field when the world's biggest games come to town?
14 hrs ago
•
Frank Figliuzzi
148
1
30
50:26
Stephen Miller Is a Little B*tch
The F*ck Your Feelings crowd is melting down over a mean tweet.
18 hrs ago
•
Rick Wilson
294
41
59
Trump's Regime Wants to Close the Border | Unholy Ground with Andra Watkins & Sam Osterhout
Markwayne is trying to bankshot a way to close the borders.
Jun 1
•
Andra Watkins
and
Sam Osterhout
129
16
24
38:13
Taking on Trump's Slush Fund — and Winning | Democracy Forward's Skye Perryman Joins The Weekly Assignment
And about those reports that Trump is in "excellent health." As a wise person once said, "Sure, Jan."
Jun 1
•
Susan J. Demas
,
Sam Osterhout
, and
Democracy Forward
140
15
22
42:25
Winners and Losers | Real vs. Toxic Masculinity
Fights on the White House lawn and anger in their hearts.
Jun 1
•
Sam Osterhout
106
14
25
Seven Signs that Donald Trump Has Transformed the US Government into a Personalist Regime
Trump has put his name—and face—all over our government. And he's taken corruption to a new level.
Jun 1
•
Don Moynihan
150
12
44
May 2026
America 250 Unplugged ... Literally | It's the End! ... of the Week with Max Burns & SiriusXM's Joe Sudbay
Can someone lend Vanilla Ice bus money so at least he can make it to the Great American State Fair stage?
May 31
•
Lincoln Square
,
Max Burns
, and
Joe Sudbay
126
8
25
35:33
How Oligarchs Broke the Public Square and Destroyed Shared Reality
Billionaires didn't cultivate the public square. They strip-mined it. That's why independent journalism has become such a significant threat.
May 31
•
The Intellectualist
129
11
50
How Donald Trump Lost His Teflon
Trump remains dangerous. But Americans are done with him.
May 31
•
Edwin Eisendrath
283
14
85
© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square
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