Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

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Cathy's avatar
Cathy
7h

I stopped watching three letter local TV with any regularity in 2010. (We don't watch cable either.) This will only further reinforce that habit. Thanks for reporting.

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Margaret L Anthony's avatar
Margaret L Anthony
4h

It will take decades for us to get back to a fair society. 😢

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