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Wisconsin Democrats on Offense | First Draft with COURIER’s Pat Kreitlow & Susan J. Demas

Could Elon Musk face charges for his 2025 Wisconsin election scheme?
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Susan J. Demas, Pat Kreitlow, and COURIER

Despite high hopes for progressives, DSA candidate Francesca Hong narrowly lost to David Crowley in last week’s Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Despite her loss, Hong’s campaign demonstrated the power of grassroots engagement, sparking a broader discussion about how progressive Democrats can counter the Republican Party by exposing its billionaire donors and showing how their influence affects the general public.

Longtime Wisconsin journalist and former state legislator Pat Kreitlow joined Susan J. Demas to discuss big polling misses in the Midwest and what that means for the midterms. The Editor of UpNorthNews also noted that Democrats seem to be prioritizing defeating Republicans rather than fighting among themselves.

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Progressive. Centrist. Center-left. The message is we need to elect Democrats. Period. As Pat notes, Republicans have “diabolically” gerrymandered Wisconsin. That could change if Dems win a trifecta in November.

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