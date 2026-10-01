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The Cornell 7 & Why Women Choose the Bear | The Tim & April Show

When will we start standing up for victims of sexual assault?
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Lincoln Square, April Ajoy, Tim Whitaker, and The New Evangelicals

Tim Whitaker and April Ajoy dive deep into the story about the alleged gang rape at Cornell. And they explore how religion and culture continue to ignore victims of sexual assault and protect the perpetrators instead.

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