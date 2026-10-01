Tim Whitaker and April Ajoy dive deep into the story about the alleged gang rape at Cornell. And they explore how religion and culture continue to ignore victims of sexual assault and protect the perpetrators instead.
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The Cornell 7 & Why Women Choose the Bear | The Tim & April Show
When will we start standing up for victims of sexual assault?
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Lincoln Square offers a full lineup of must-watch shows: • Strategy Session with Rick Wilson, Joe Trippi, and Stuart Stevens • Enemies List with Rick Wilson • Punching Up with Maya May • Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones • That Trippi Show • Behind the Numbers with Rick & Andrew Wilson • First Draft with Susan J. DemasLincoln Square offers a full lineup of must-watch shows: • Strategy Session with Rick Wilson, Joe Trippi, and Stuart Stevens • Enemies List with Rick Wilson • Punching Up with Maya May • Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones • That Trippi Show • Behind the Numbers with Rick & Andrew Wilson • First Draft with Susan J. Demas
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