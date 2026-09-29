Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Only Two More Weeks of War ... Right? | Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones

Trump’s U.N. speech was a disaster.
Bobby Jones's avatar
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Sean Bertollo's avatar
Bobby Jones, Sam Osterhout, and Sean Bertollo

Retired Navy Commander Bobby Jones watched Trump’s speech to the UN last week threatening to annihilate Iran (again)… and you’ll want to hear him break down what’s at stake. It’s a must-watch.

Articles

I Thought We Were Losing America. I Was Wrong.

Lincoln Square and Velda
·
Sep 28
I Thought We Were Losing America. I Was Wrong.

Note from the Author: We shared this letter to a handful of our most active supporters and donors on Friday. The response was so overwhelming, we decided to take down the paywall and open it to all of our readers. Thank you for supporting Lincoln Square.

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture