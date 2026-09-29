Retired Navy Commander Bobby Jones watched Trump’s speech to the UN last week threatening to annihilate Iran (again)… and you’ll want to hear him break down what’s at stake. It’s a must-watch.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Only Two More Weeks of War ... Right? | Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones
Trump’s U.N. speech was a disaster.
Shows
Lincoln Square offers a full lineup of must-watch shows: • Strategy Session with Rick Wilson, Joe Trippi, and Stuart Stevens • Enemies List with Rick Wilson • Punching Up with Maya May • Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones • That Trippi Show • Behind the Numbers with Rick & Andrew Wilson • First Draft with Susan J. DemasLincoln Square offers a full lineup of must-watch shows: • Strategy Session with Rick Wilson, Joe Trippi, and Stuart Stevens • Enemies List with Rick Wilson • Punching Up with Maya May • Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones • That Trippi Show • Behind the Numbers with Rick & Andrew Wilson • First Draft with Susan J. Demas
Authors
Recent Posts