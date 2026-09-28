Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

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The White Christian Nationalist Media Takeover | Unholy Ground
0:00
-39:40

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The White Christian Nationalist Media Takeover | Unholy Ground

Who gets to control American culture?
Andra Watkins's avatar
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Andra Watkins and Sam Osterhout
∙ Paid

Join Sam Osterhout and Andra Watkins as they do a deep dive into how white Christian Nationalists are working to take control of our media and culture.

This post is for paid subscribers

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