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Pete Hegseth Wants to Make Violence Holy | The Tim & April Show

The self-proclaimed Secretary of “War” is trying to use his post to spread Christian Nationalism far and wide.
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Lincoln Square, April Ajoy, Tim Whitaker, and The New Evangelicals

Tim Whitaker and April Ajoy take you through the twisted world of former Fox News weekend host Pete Hegseth, who thinks it’s his job as Defense Secretary to start a holy war.

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What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

Lincoln Square and Velda
·
Sep 12
What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

Editor’s Note: We initially shared this post with a select group of loyal donors and subscribers. However, following the remarkable reaction to our Campaign for an Informed America, we’re dropping the paywall. We want everyone to have the chance to support Lincoln Square’s mission to defend democracy.

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