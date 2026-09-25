Tim Whitaker and April Ajoy take you through the twisted world of former Fox News weekend host Pete Hegseth, who thinks it’s his job as Defense Secretary to start a holy war.
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Pete Hegseth Wants to Make Violence Holy | The Tim & April Show
The self-proclaimed Secretary of “War” is trying to use his post to spread Christian Nationalism far and wide.
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Lincoln Square offers a full lineup of must-watch shows: • Strategy Session with Rick Wilson, Joe Trippi, and Stuart Stevens • Enemies List with Rick Wilson • Punching Up with Maya May • Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones • That Trippi Show • Behind the Numbers with Rick & Andrew Wilson • First Draft with Susan J. DemasLincoln Square offers a full lineup of must-watch shows: • Strategy Session with Rick Wilson, Joe Trippi, and Stuart Stevens • Enemies List with Rick Wilson • Punching Up with Maya May • Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones • That Trippi Show • Behind the Numbers with Rick & Andrew Wilson • First Draft with Susan J. Demas
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