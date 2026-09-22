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Mainstream Media Stands Up to Trump (Finally) | Edwin Eisendrath & Susan Demas LIVE

Voters are about to stand up, too.
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Edwin Eisendrath's avatar
Susan J. Demas and Edwin Eisendrath

Trump threatened Iran again at the UN today. He's banned the media from the White House (certain networks he doesn't like, anyway). He's crashing the economy. I could go on.

But the pushback has gotten louder, stronger, and more unified. White House reporters and their platforms are standing unified against his move. And pollsters are showing his approval dipping below 30% — that mythical line nobody thought he would ever breach.

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He only has himself to blame. Watch Susan and Edwin break down those stories and more.

Articles

Trump’s War on the Press Backfires

Susan J. Demas
·
10:03 AM
Trump’s War on the Press Backfires

Donald Trump announced Friday that he’s barring three news organizations, CNN, MSNOW, and Politico, from the White House, accusing them of “purposely” writing “negative news” to “diminish the Republicans and a Republican administration.” He didn’t name a story. He didn’t need to. The point was never a specific grievance.

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Articles

What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

Lincoln Square and Velda
·
Sep 12
What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

Editor’s Note: We initially shared this post with a select group of loyal donors and subscribers. However, following the remarkable reaction to our Campaign for an Informed America, we’re dropping the paywall. We want everyone to have the chance to support Lincoln Square’s mission to defend democracy.

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