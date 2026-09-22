Mainstream Media Stands Up to Trump (Finally) | Edwin Eisendrath & Susan Demas LIVE

Trump threatened Iran again at the UN today. He's banned the media from the White House (certain networks he doesn't like, anyway). He's crashing the economy. I could go on.

But the pushback has gotten louder, stronger, and more unified. White House reporters and their platforms are standing unified against his move. And pollsters are showing his approval dipping below 30% — that mythical line nobody thought he would ever breach.

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He only has himself to blame. Watch Susan and Edwin break down those stories and more.