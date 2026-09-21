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Christians, Climate Change, & Armageddon | Unholy Ground

The dark reason white Christian nationalists are stopping climate-saving measures.
Andra Watkins's avatar
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Andra Watkins and Sam Osterhout
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Project 2025 detailed a vast and complicated strategy to end all regulations meant to curtail the worst impacts of climate change. It recommended cutting FEMA, any kind of government subsidy for green energy, and was in favor of allowing businesses to pollute, drill, mine, and otherwise destroy our natural resources as they pleased.

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And guess what. The Trump administration has already accomplished most of it.

But ... why? Why are white Christian nationalists obsessed with letting the world burn?

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