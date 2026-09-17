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Trump Led a Crowd to Pledge Allegiance to Him. Seriously. | The Tim & April Show

Costs are high. The AI threat is real. And people are still showing fealty to the guy who brought us here.
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Lincoln Square, Tim Whitaker, April Ajoy, and The New Evangelicals

At this point, if you're still supporting Donald Trump and the Republican Party as a Christian, then you're definitely not shaking those cult vibes.

Tim Whitaker and April Ajoy look at the wild pledge Donald Trump made his supporters take at last week’s GOP midterm convention and the compelling brainwashing tactics of leaders in the MAGAngelical movement.

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