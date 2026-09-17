Trump Led a Crowd to Pledge Allegiance to Him. Seriously. | The Tim & April Show

At this point, if you're still supporting Donald Trump and the Republican Party as a Christian, then you're definitely not shaking those cult vibes.
Tim Whitaker and April Ajoy look at the wild pledge Donald Trump made his supporters take at last week’s GOP midterm convention and the compelling brainwashing tactics of leaders in the MAGAngelical movement.
ICYMI on Lincoln Square:
Scott MacFarlane: Mainstream Media Failed Us on Jan. 6 | Six Questions with Steven Beschloss
·
What We Saw in Ukraine | U.S. Space Force Col. (Ret.) Bree Fram & Stuart Stevens | The Strategy Session
·