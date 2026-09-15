Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

The Coming Oil Shock | Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones

Trump (High IQ) is flailing amid crises with AI and the Middle East. And we’re all paying the price.
Bobby Jones's avatar
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Bobby Jones and Sam Osterhout

Saudi Arabia is reeling from attacks to infrastructure in the region, while diesel prices here have already hit record highs. The Houthis and the Iranians are in what appears to be total control, and Trump has almost no answer. Not to be flip, but think about what this means for your holiday season. Think about what this means for inflation. For building costs. For food prices (and fertilizer). And think about what this means for American power abroad.

At the same time, Congress heard the heads of the major AI labs begging for regulation and ... shrugged.

Share

Is this a crossroads or a convergence of catastrophe? Join Bobby Jones to find out.

Articles

What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

Lincoln Square and Velda
·
Sep 12
What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

Editor’s Note: We initially shared this post with a select group of loyal donors and subscribers. However, following the remarkable reaction to our Campaign for an Informed America, we’re dropping the paywall. We want everyone to have the chance to support Lincoln Square’s mission to defend democracy.

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture