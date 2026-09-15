The Coming Oil Shock | Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones

Saudi Arabia is reeling from attacks to infrastructure in the region, while diesel prices here have already hit record highs. The Houthis and the Iranians are in what appears to be total control, and Trump has almost no answer. Not to be flip, but think about what this means for your holiday season. Think about what this means for inflation. For building costs. For food prices (and fertilizer). And think about what this means for American power abroad.

At the same time, Congress heard the heads of the major AI labs begging for regulation and ... shrugged.

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Is this a crossroads or a convergence of catastrophe? Join Bobby Jones to find out.