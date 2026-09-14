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Tara Palmeri on Getting Kicked Out of Trumpapalooza with Epstein Survivors | The Weekly Assignment

Independent journalist Tara Palmeri has been reporting on the Epstein files for seven years.
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Susan J. Demas's avatar
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Tara Palmeri, Susan J. Demas, and Sam Osterhout

Last week, Donald Trump and the GOP held their midterm convention to promote the administration’s apparent “accomplishments” ahead of the November elections. Except, after promises of making things cheaper and no new wars, that hasn’t happened.

There’s another promise that hasn’t been fulfilled: Releasing the full Epstein Files. Tara Palmeri, who writes The Red Letter here on Substack, attended the event in Dallas with three Epstein survivors and planned to ask questions attendees on where things stand. But shortly after arriving, she and her guests were escorted out and her credentials were revoked.

Tara joined Susan J. Demas and Sam Osterhout on The Weekly Assignment to talk about independent journalism why she’s been reporting on the Epstein scandal since 2019.

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What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

Editor’s Note: We initially shared this post with a select group of loyal donors and subscribers. However, following the remarkable reaction to our Campaign for an Informed America, we’re dropping the paywall. We want everyone to have the chance to support Lincoln Square’s mission to defend democracy.

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