Fealty or Death | Unholy Ground with Andra Watkins & Sam Osterhout

The Chinese government doesn't allow kids to be indoctrinated into Christianity (or religion, more broadly). You can have a church, but it must align with the Party. American Christian nationalists hate this system, but they're building it in America, nonetheless.
It's not actually about religion at all; it's about where they want you to focus your attention. Anything that moves your eyes away from their power is an enemy of the state. Andra Watkins connects the dots from China to American WCN to Israeli atrocities in Gaza.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Lincoln Square to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.