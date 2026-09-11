Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

‘The Nerd Reich’ Author Gil Duran Joins It's The Democracy, Stupid with Edwin Eisendrath

Inside tech oligarchs’ plan to eat democracy and spit it out.
Edwin Eisendrath's avatar
Gil Duran's avatar
Edwin Eisendrath and Gil Duran

Imagine, if you will, a world in which democracy doesn't exist. Instead, the United States is broken up into a number states overseen by only a handful of technocrats calling the shots. It sounds like something out of a wild science fiction movie.

Gil Duran, author of The Nerd Reich: Silicon Valley Fascism and the War on Democracy, assures us, however, that it's very much a real idea that many Silicon Valley leaders believe in.

Share

Duran joins Edwin Eisendrath on It's The Democracy, Stupid to sound the alarm that we can’t ignore these kooky ideas because these billionaires are hellbent on making this technofascist fantasy a reality.

Become a Democracy Defender

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture