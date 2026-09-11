‘The Nerd Reich’ Author Gil Duran Joins It's The Democracy, Stupid with Edwin Eisendrath

Imagine, if you will, a world in which democracy doesn't exist. Instead, the United States is broken up into a number states overseen by only a handful of technocrats calling the shots. It sounds like something out of a wild science fiction movie.

Gil Duran, author of The Nerd Reich: Silicon Valley Fascism and the War on Democracy, assures us, however, that it's very much a real idea that many Silicon Valley leaders believe in.

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Duran joins Edwin Eisendrath on It's The Democracy, Stupid to sound the alarm that we can’t ignore these kooky ideas because these billionaires are hellbent on making this technofascist fantasy a reality.

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