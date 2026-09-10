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‘It's a Death Squad’ | Stuart Stevens Joins Six Questions with Steven Beschloss

How Democrats can hold Trump accountable.
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Steven Beschloss and Stuart Stevens
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Stuart Stevens came up as one of the most effective strategists in the Republican Party. He helped elect George W. Bush, and worked with candidates like Mitt Romney and many, many others. He was also among the first to jump ship in the first Trump years. His book, It Was All a Lie, remains one of the most essential reads for understanding our current political moment.

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