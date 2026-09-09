LIVE FROM GERMANY: Why Elon & Trump Are Celebrating Election Results Here | Historian Thomas Zimmer & Susan J. Demas

AfD, Germany’s far-right party, scored a big victory in elections over the weekend. And guess who was thrilled about that? If you guessed Donald Trump and Elon Musk, you’re correct.

Susan J. Demas talked with historian Thomas Zimmer, who joins us again from Hamburg, about what those election results mean. His primary focus is on rising authoritarianism in America, so we also checked in with him about where our country is at, almost two years into Trump’s second term. Thomas also has written on MAHA as a eugenics movement and he argues that Democrats like AOC who are trying to find common ground with them … shouldn’t.

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