JD Vance Welcomes the End Times | Unholy Ground

We have a lot to talk about this week. JD Vance says his actions might usher in the end of times, and that the antichrist is possibly walking among us. But you know what? He tries not to think about it too much. How great of him.

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But that's not all that's going on this week. Sam and Andra also give an update on the progress of Project 2025, and look ahead at the midterms.