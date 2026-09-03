How the Media Normalizes Trump | The Revolution with Mike Fanone, Maya May, & Dan Froomkin of Press Watch

For over a decade, Americans have been screaming that what we’re living through isn’t normal. So why has the press given a pass to Donald Trump on the madness of his tenure in politics?
Dan Froomkin, who writes Press Watch and Heads Up News over on Substack, joins Mike and Maya on The Revolution to help understand the role of the press in keeping leaders accountable, especially as we head into the midterms.
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