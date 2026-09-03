Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Lincoln Square

How the Media Normalizes Trump | The Revolution with Mike Fanone, Maya May, & Dan Froomkin of Press Watch

A message to young journalists: report the insanity of Trump’s regime instead of pretending this is all OK.
Dan Froomkin's avatar
Maya May's avatar
Michael Fanone's avatar
Dan Froomkin, Maya May, and Michael Fanone
∙ Paid

For over a decade, Americans have been screaming that what we’re living through isn’t normal. So why has the press given a pass to Donald Trump on the madness of his tenure in politics?

Dan Froomkin, who writes Press Watch and Heads Up News over on Substack, joins Mike and Maya on The Revolution to help understand the role of the press in keeping leaders accountable, especially as we head into the midterms.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Lincoln Square to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture