RFK Jr. Under Fire | The Weekly Assignment with Dr. Rob Davidson

With the biggest measles outbreak in the U.S. in decades, a growing number of food recalls, and rising health care costs, we need medical experts more than ever.

That’s why Dr. Rob Davidson joins The Weekly Assignment this week. He’s the Executive Director of the Committee to Protect Health Care, an ER physician and Co-Host of the Paging America Podcast.

Dr. Rob discussed how Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has contributed to the spread of vaccine misinformation and skepticism, and how declining vaccination rates have created greater risks for public health and this latest healthy crisis.

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And we cast an eye to the midterms. Will Republicans’ cuts to Medicaid and ACA subsidies be a big issue in November? Dr. Rob weighs in on that and much more.

Our Weekly Assignment this time is calling your member of Congress about supporting Sen. Elissa Slotkin’s bill to ban troops from our polling places. The right to vote is sacred and federal intimidation at the ballot box must be stopped.

Contact your member of Congress