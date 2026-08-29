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Where’s the Beef? Turns Out, It’s Everywhere! | That Trippi Show

And why most polls are cooked.
Joe Trippi's avatar
Alex Shashlo's avatar
Joe Trippi and Alex Shashlo
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Joe weighs in on the recent primary results — can Angie Nixon and David Jolly both win in Florida? Can anything stop this change wave? What is the media missing about it?

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