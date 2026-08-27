The End of Our Empire | Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones

We are failing. We’re failing in our responsibility to our allies (Canada, Ukraine, NATO, et al). We’re failing to consider the short-, medium-, and long-term impacts of our actions (tariffs, the war in Iran, Venezuela, murdering sailors on the open seas, cuts to science, cuts to education, cuts to healthcare, tax cuts for billionaires; I could go on). We’re failing to care for the most vulnerable of us in our own country.

None of this comes as a surprise to you, of course, if you’ve been following the news even a little bit (and our readers … yeah. You follow the news). But our failures, taken collectively, lead to a fairly straightforward conclusion: the age of America is coming to an end.

Everyone sees it. Mark Carney, the Canadian Prime Minister, might be among the few to articulate it in public, but certainly the loss of American leadership — for better or worse — is weighing on the minds of world leaders and citizens of nations across the globe.

Share

Bobby Jones has been calling this out since the war in Iran began (and possibly before). In this essential episode of Anchor Watch, he begins with that premise and then lays out his argument.

The fall of American leadership hits him particularly hard, as someone who served and sacrificed for decades aboard Navy ships around the world.

If you’re a fan of this show and you value Bobby’s expert insights, be sure to share this far and wide.

Give to Lincoln Square