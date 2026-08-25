Rep. Jared Huffman on the Christian Nationalist Plot | The Weekly Assignment

Donald Trump’s use of Christian nationalism in his campaigns and political rhetoric has contributed to a blurring of the lines between political and religious identity.

This gray area is what Congressman Jared Huffman explores in his book, No Prophets: The Fight to Save Democracy from Christian Nationalism.

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Huffman argues that the separation of church and state is vital to protecting the values of American democracy and remains a central part of his work in Congress.

This edition of The Weekly Assignment examines the damaging nature of Christian nationalism and its potential impact on freedom, individual liberties, and the separation of church and state.

And in honor of Rep. Huffman’s tireless work to stop the Trump administration’s attacks on our public lands, our Weekly Assignment is contacting our members of Congress and telling them to oppose the president’s cuts to our U.S. Forest Service.

Contact your member of Congress