Admiral William McRaven (Ret.) on Trump, the Military, & Iran | The Frank Figliuzzi Show

As the American military faces extraordinary challenges—both internal and external—it’s also saddled with hyperpartisan, questionable civilian leadership. This could be a perfect storm for American might abroad, and even for our democracy, but for one thing: the American spirit.

William H. McRaven (U.S. Navy, Ret.) is a retired four-star admiral who served as the ninth Commander of the United States Special Operations Command from 2011 to 2014, and is credited with planning and overseeing Operation Neptune Spear, the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

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He joins Frank to discuss the current state of the American military, patriotism, leadership, and what comes next.

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