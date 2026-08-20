ICYMI: Mary Trump on Donald Trump’s Decline | Six Questions with Steven Beschloss

"I think what we're seeing is that a stripping away ... his cognitive decline is actually revealing who he's been all along." — Mary Trump on her uncle, Donald Trump

If you missed this episode of Six Questions, you’ll want to tune in, as host Stephen Beschloss speaks with clinical psychologist Mary Trump who’s in a unique position to analyze Donald Trump’s mental state and its national impact.

Share

In Mary Trump’s opinion, he is experiencing accelerating cognitive decline and dementia, which amplifies his existing narcissism, lack of impulse control, and fear of humiliation.

“There’s no worst. He will always get worse,” Mary says.