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In the Home Stretch, Republicans Have No Message | It's the End! ... of the Week

“Trans kids are creating potholes” could end up being the GOP's ridiculous closing argument.
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Max Burns's avatar
Sam Osterhout and Max Burns

With a month to go before the midterm election, Republicans are in disarray with an economy in a tailspin — and no real plans to get us out. And Donald Trump seems to be losing his mind even more, if you saw his lengthy interview with Time Magazine.

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Max Burns and Sam Osterhout close out the week of painful polling for the Republicans and look at the wild idea of Democrats picking up ruby-red states like Mississippi. Yes, seriously.

Folks, It’s the End! ... of the Week right here on Lincoln Square.

Articles

I Thought We Were Losing America. I Was Wrong.

Lincoln Square and Velda
·
Sep 28
I Thought We Were Losing America. I Was Wrong.

Note from the Author: We shared this letter to a handful of our most active supporters and donors on Friday. The response was so overwhelming, we decided to take down the paywall and open it to all of our readers. Thank you for supporting Lincoln Square.

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