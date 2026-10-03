In the Home Stretch, Republicans Have No Message | It's the End! ... of the Week

With a month to go before the midterm election, Republicans are in disarray with an economy in a tailspin — and no real plans to get us out. And Donald Trump seems to be losing his mind even more, if you saw his lengthy interview with Time Magazine.

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Max Burns and Sam Osterhout close out the week of painful polling for the Republicans and look at the wild idea of Democrats picking up ruby-red states like Mississippi. Yes, seriously.

Folks, It’s the End! ... of the Week right here on Lincoln Square.