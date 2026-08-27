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Can We Stop Trump's Election Meddling? | Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes Joins The Frank Figliuzzi Show

"The threat itself is the voter intimidation. The threat of the rule is the voter suppression."
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Frank Figliuzzi
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Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes joined Frank Figliuzzi to discuss election security, the multi-faceted role of state secretaries, and pushback against Trump’s extensive federal overreach. As the midterms close in, Frank is talking with top elections officials in key states about what they’re doing to protect your vote amid Trump’s multi-faced threats to the process.

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Fontes wanted to reassure voters following this week’s Supreme Court ruling, stressing that mail-in voting rules remain functional and protected against last-minute disruptions from the Trump administration.

He also dismantled the administration’s lies about widespread illegal voting. Emphasizing Arizona's decentralized, paper-ballot system and air-gapped tabulators, Fontes highlighted the state's robust security measures and bipartisan preparations to ensure smooth, secure elections despite meddling from the Trump administration.

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“This old Marine doesn’t put up with that bullshit very easily,” Fontes tells Frank.

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