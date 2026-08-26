We Need a Reckoning on Polling | Simon Rosenberg Joins First Draft

As the 2026 midterms approach, some polling is becoming harder to trust, with cheap new technology flooding the ecosystem. Low-quality surveys and partisan pollsters have been working to manufacture narratives about who’s winning — a pattern Simon Rosenberg first started calling out in 2022 when the promised red wave never crashed.

Simon joins Susan Demas to discuss how we could verify accuracy in polling through certification, the importance of voting early, and where Democrats are poised to make gains in November.

Tune in for this important discussion about the media and the midterms and check out more of Simon’s work on Hopium Chronicles.

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