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We Need a Reckoning on Polling | Simon Rosenberg Joins First Draft

A fake pollster just exposed some big flaws in how election narratives get manufactured. Simon tells us what he’s doing to help Democratic parties survive in this new media environment.
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Simon Rosenberg's avatar
Susan J. Demas and Simon Rosenberg

As the 2026 midterms approach, some polling is becoming harder to trust, with cheap new technology flooding the ecosystem. Low-quality surveys and partisan pollsters have been working to manufacture narratives about who’s winning — a pattern Simon Rosenberg first started calling out in 2022 when the promised red wave never crashed.

Simon joins Susan Demas to discuss how we could verify accuracy in polling through certification, the importance of voting early, and where Democrats are poised to make gains in November.

Tune in for this important discussion about the media and the midterms and check out more of Simon’s work on Hopium Chronicles.

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We’re Cooked: How Social Media Melts Your Grip on Reality

Susan J. Demas
·
Aug 2
We’re Cooked: How Social Media Melts Your Grip on Reality

Last month, Cecilia Vega, the correspondent CBS fired from 60 Minutes this spring, stood in front of a room of her peers at the National Association of Hispanic Journalists conference and said something that should terrify anyone who still cares about facts.

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