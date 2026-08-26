Goodbye, Dolly & World War III | The Strategy Session with Wajahat Ali & Rick Wilson

Americans don't agree on much, but we agree on Dolly Parton. Her music career, as legendary as it was, was no match for her generosity and the good she brought to the world. There are a lot of things to talk about tonight, but in light of all the bad news, it's important to remember what goodness, charity, and empathy look like. Her passing reminds us all to expect more out of each other.

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As news of her passing broke on Tuesday, news that CIA Director John Ratcliffe had flown unannounced to Moscow to meet with Putin briefly also broke. While no concrete reporting has verified the reason for the trip, it's possible that Ratcliffe went to warn Putin against further incursions into the Balkans, Eastern Europe, and other NATO countries, whether physically or by meddling with internal politics or elections.

There's an argument to be made — as Rick says — that World War Three has already broken out, it's just not distributed evenly. Yet.

Meanwhile, Trump has declared economic war on Canada, and the Strait of Hormuz remains under Iranian control. No wonder Trump's polling is plummeting.