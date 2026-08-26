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SCOTUS OKs Trump's Crackdown on Mail-In Voting | Susan Demas & Edwin Eisendrath LIVE

Trump needs to meddle in the midterms when his polling is this bad.
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Edwin Eisendrath and Susan J. Demas

Trump’s Trade War continues as negotiations between the U.S. and Canada collapse with new tariffs in sight. Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some choice words for Trump, calling him a “loser” and inviting him to “kiss my ass.”

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In related news, President Trump’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest level yet, with just 33% of Americans approving of his performance, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Susan J. Demas and Edwin Eisendrath unpack Trump’s troubling and tiresome reign and what his declining support, escalating trade wars, ICE shock troops, and attacks on mail-in voting mean for the country — and the midterms.

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Trump Is an Impossible Neighbor. Just Ask Canada.

Edwin Eisendrath
·
Jul 24
Trump Is an Impossible Neighbor. Just Ask Canada.

Edwin Eisendrath is the former CEO of the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Alderman who hosts It's The Democracy Stupid on Lincoln Square and a weekly radio show on WCPT820AM/ Heartland Signal. Subscribe to his Substack.

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