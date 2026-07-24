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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
1h

Thank you. Canada is our greatest friend. Trump, his family and his oligarchs and corrupt Republicans are our greatest enemies.

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Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
34m

A long peaceful border. That is our border with Canada UNTIL Trumpism happened. As you said, Edwin, Trump and his Party to "choose to be angary rather than smart." This choice is the ruination of us all. Good grief, indeed. Thanks, Edwin. Take care.

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