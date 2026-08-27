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Katie Phang on Why She’s Suing the DOJ over the Epstein Files | Six Questions with Steven Beschloss

"Shame on Todd Blanche for continuing to protect the Epstein elite."
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Steven Beschloss and Katie Phang
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"The future of the Justice Department is bleak, and that is a generous construction."

— Katie Phang

In this episode of Six Questions, Stephen Beschloss interviews independent journalist and former prosecutor Katie Phang about her ongoing legal battle against the Department of Justice and new Attorney General Todd Blanche.

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Phang explains her decision to sue Trump’s DOJ to force the release of heavily redacted Epstein files, noting that as an independent reporter, filing a lawsuit was a necessary tool to hold the government accountable. "We have an obligation to be truthful, but we don't have an obligation to be neutral,” she notes.

Articles

The Epstein Iceberg

Rick Wilson
·
Feb 5
The Epstein Iceberg

This is my very first take on the latest Epstein release. I want to bleach out my eyes after reading about 100 articles on this trance of documents from Hell. There is so much more to shock and horrify than I cover here, but this is a first go.

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