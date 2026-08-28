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The Revolution with Maya May & Michael Fanone

It’s time for action, and we brought resources ...
Maya May's avatar
Michael Fanone's avatar
Maya May and Michael Fanone

It’s no secret democracy is under pressure, and waiting for someone else to magically fix it is out of the question. On this edition of The Revolution, Maya May and Michael Fanone talk about the growing threats to our democratic institutions, the need for accountability, and the danger of letting political exhaustion turn into apathy.

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But if anything is gonna get done, it’s time to get involved, get organized, and once the fight starts — stay in it.

Democracy is built by people who show up; it’s that simple. That means getting off social media, confronting actual racism and extremism, and making sure the people in power know they're being watched. The only way to solve our issues is to go straight through them and respond with action. Because democracy doesn’t defend itself, we do.

Watch this edition of The Revolution with Maya May & Michael Fanone and always remember: your vote matters.

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