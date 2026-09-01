Thank you Amy Gabrielle, Richard Henry Parrish II, Skutt Hope, Karen RN, Roberta Truesdale, and many others for tuning into my live video with Liz Oyer! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Trump’s AG Has Carte Blanche | Liz Oyer Joins Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones
Liz Oyer was fired by Todd Blanche. She tells us what the new Attorney General has in store for us.
Shows
Lincoln Square offers a full lineup of must-watch shows: • Strategy Session with Rick Wilson, Joe Trippi, and Stuart Stevens • Enemies List with Rick Wilson • Punching Up with Maya May • Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones • That Trippi Show • Behind the Numbers with Rick & Andrew Wilson • First Draft with Susan J. DemasLincoln Square offers a full lineup of must-watch shows: • Strategy Session with Rick Wilson, Joe Trippi, and Stuart Stevens • Enemies List with Rick Wilson • Punching Up with Maya May • Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones • That Trippi Show • Behind the Numbers with Rick & Andrew Wilson • First Draft with Susan J. Demas
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