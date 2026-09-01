Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Trump’s AG Has Carte Blanche | Liz Oyer Joins Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones

Liz Oyer was fired by Todd Blanche. She tells us what the new Attorney General has in store for us.
Liz Oyer's avatar
Bobby Jones's avatar
Liz Oyer and Bobby Jones

Thank you Amy Gabrielle, Richard Henry Parrish II, Skutt Hope, Karen RN, Roberta Truesdale, and many others for tuning into my live video with Liz Oyer! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Join our campaign

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture