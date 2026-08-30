Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Former UN Deputy Secretary-General Jan Eliasson Joins History of the Present

We ask a top diplomat: What will is take to get the world back on track?
Lincoln Square's avatar
The Intellectualist's avatar
Lincoln Square and The Intellectualist

The United States is in the midst of a leadership crisis stemming from its depleted diplomatic ranks. We are in trouble in the Middle East, of course, but crises are brewing among NATO states, as well as in Ukraine and Russia.

Without American leadership, things could easily spiral out of control just about everywhere.

Jan Eliasson is a veteran Swedish diplomat who served as Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations from 2012 to 2016 and as Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Affairs in 2006. He has held a remarkable range of roles, including President of the 60th UN General Assembly, the first UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, UN Special Envoy for Darfur, and Sweden’s Ambassador to both the United Nations and the United States.

Share

He joins Brian Daitzman for an in-depth conversation on this episode of The History of the Present.

Give to Lincoln Square

Articles

The Conditions for a Third World War Are Now Present

The Intellectualist
·
Aug 16
The Conditions for a Third World War Are Now Present

Brian Daitzman is the Editor of The Intellectualist. Subscribe to his Substack.

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture