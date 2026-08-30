Former UN Deputy Secretary-General Jan Eliasson Joins History of the Present

The United States is in the midst of a leadership crisis stemming from its depleted diplomatic ranks. We are in trouble in the Middle East, of course, but crises are brewing among NATO states, as well as in Ukraine and Russia.

Without American leadership, things could easily spiral out of control just about everywhere.

Jan Eliasson is a veteran Swedish diplomat who served as Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations from 2012 to 2016 and as Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Affairs in 2006. He has held a remarkable range of roles, including President of the 60th UN General Assembly, the first UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, UN Special Envoy for Darfur, and Sweden’s Ambassador to both the United Nations and the United States.

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He joins Brian Daitzman for an in-depth conversation on this episode of The History of the Present.

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