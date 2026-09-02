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Amoral News Reporting & Trump | Stop The Presses’ Mark Jacob Joins First Draft with Susan J. Demas

Longtime media critic Mark Jacob tells us the big story the mainstream media is missing about Donald Trump.
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Mark Jacob's avatar
Susan J. Demas and Mark Jacob

Thank you Joanna, ilibee, Marian rose, Kris O, GeorgeCarlinWasRight, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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