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Amoral News Reporting & Trump | Stop The Presses’ Mark Jacob Joins First Draft with Susan J. Demas
Longtime media critic Mark Jacob tells us the big story the mainstream media is missing about Donald Trump.
Shows
Lincoln Square offers a full lineup of must-watch shows: • Strategy Session with Rick Wilson, Joe Trippi, and Stuart Stevens • Enemies List with Rick Wilson • Punching Up with Maya May • Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones • That Trippi Show • Behind the Numbers with Rick & Andrew Wilson • First Draft with Susan J. DemasLincoln Square offers a full lineup of must-watch shows: • Strategy Session with Rick Wilson, Joe Trippi, and Stuart Stevens • Enemies List with Rick Wilson • Punching Up with Maya May • Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones • That Trippi Show • Behind the Numbers with Rick & Andrew Wilson • First Draft with Susan J. Demas
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