Prediction Markets Are a Huge Problem (Unless You’re a Trump) | It's The End! ... of the Week with Max Burns & Peter Rothpletz

Prediction markets are a new scourge, especially for young men. However, the Trump family is cashing in. And unfortunately for former N.Y. Congressman George Santos, he’s crashing out, getting a lifetime ban from Kalshi.

Max Burns and Columnist & Political Commentator Peter Rothplez talk about that, as well as Democrats being a little too focused on left-wing streamer Hasan Piker. And they discuss John Fetterman showing his true colors.

And starting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Lincoln Square will be launching our daily coverage of the midterms. Tune in at 3 p.m. ET Monday-Thursday for Election Maxxing with our own Max Burns! Max will continue giving you a weekly wrapup at noon ET Fridays on It’s the End … of the Week!

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