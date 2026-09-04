Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Prediction Markets Are a Huge Problem (Unless You’re a Trump) | It's The End! ... of the Week with Max Burns & Peter Rothpletz

Plus: Dems’ Fetterman regret and Hasan Piker Derangement Syndrome.
Lincoln Square's avatar
Max Burns's avatar
Peter Rothpletz's avatar
Lincoln Square, Max Burns, and Peter Rothpletz

Prediction markets are a new scourge, especially for young men. However, the Trump family is cashing in. And unfortunately for former N.Y. Congressman George Santos, he’s crashing out, getting a lifetime ban from Kalshi.

Max Burns and Columnist & Political Commentator Peter Rothplez talk about that, as well as Democrats being a little too focused on left-wing streamer Hasan Piker. And they discuss John Fetterman showing his true colors.

And starting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Lincoln Square will be launching our daily coverage of the midterms. Tune in at 3 p.m. ET Monday-Thursday for Election Maxxing with our own Max Burns! Max will continue giving you a weekly wrapup at noon ET Fridays on It’s the End … of the Week!

Become a Democracy Defender

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture