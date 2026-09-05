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How Bad Is It for Trump? | That Trippi Show

High gas prices are hurting Republicans with rural voters.
Joe Trippi's avatar
Alex Shashlo's avatar
Joe Trippi and Alex Shashlo
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Joe and Alex dig into three numbers that matter most for the midterms - more than any head-to-head poll. Joe explains why it’s going to be hard for Republicans to find a way back - which leaves them with very few options.

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Watch out for the next few months, folks. And a new game! Which polls are Joe buying — or selling? And why? This one wasn’t a disaster!

Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Lincoln Square will be launching our daily coverage of the midterms. Tune in at 3 p.m. ET Monday-Thursday for Election Maxxing with our own Max Burns! Max will continue giving you a weekly wrapup at noon ET Fridays on It’s the End … of the Week!

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