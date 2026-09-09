Islamophobia Overshadows 9/11’s Anniversary | SiriusXM's Dean Obeidallah Joins the Frank Figliuzzi Show

In the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks, people across the country came together to show the strength of America's resolve. Unfortunately, many Muslim-American men and women were targets of hate and bigotry. On the eve of the 25th anniversary, that hatred still exists.

Dean Obeidallah, SiriusXM Progress host and author of The Dean’s Report on Substack, reflects on this history with Frank Figliuzzi. Dean also points to the ways Muslim Americans became more engaged in politics following 9/11 and have winning elections across the country.

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