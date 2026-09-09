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Islamophobia Overshadows 9/11’s Anniversary | SiriusXM's Dean Obeidallah Joins the Frank Figliuzzi Show

Rudy Giuliani ruined his legacy working with Donald Trump. He has no right to tell New York City’s first Muslim Mayor that he shouldn’t attend the 9/11 memorial.
Dean Obeidallah's avatar
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Dean Obeidallah and Frank Figliuzzi

In the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks, people across the country came together to show the strength of America's resolve. Unfortunately, many Muslim-American men and women were targets of hate and bigotry. On the eve of the 25th anniversary, that hatred still exists.

Dean Obeidallah, SiriusXM Progress host and author of The Dean’s Report on Substack, reflects on this history with Frank Figliuzzi. Dean also points to the ways Muslim Americans became more engaged in politics following 9/11 and have winning elections across the country.

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25 Years After 9/11, the Sacrifice Isn’t Over

Frank Figliuzzi
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10:01 AM
25 Years After 9/11, the Sacrifice Isn’t Over

Frank Figliuzzi hosts The Frank Figliuzzi Show on Lincoln Square. He is an FBI Assistant Director (retired); 25-year veteran Special Agent; and author of the national bestseller, The FBI Way, and Long Haul: Hunting the Highway Serial Killers. Subscribe

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