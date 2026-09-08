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Missouri’s Redistricting Mess | Fred Wellman & Joe Trippi on Strategy Session

What’s going on with one of the wildest redistricting sagas of 2026 — and it's still not over.
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Joe Trippi and Fred Wellman
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With less than 60 days until the midterms, states are getting ready for voters to head to the polls. But after Republicans gerrymandered Missouri, voters still don’t know what their congressional districts will look like, thanks to complete and utter chaos in the courts.

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Fred Wellman, a veteran, Lincoln Project alum, and the Democratic nominee for Missouri's 2nd Congressional District, joins Joe Trippi on a special edition of Strategy Session to make heads and tails of what's happening in Missouri and what it means for the midterms.

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