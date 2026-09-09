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Dolly Parton, Gloria Steinem, & ‘Trump-a-Palooza’ | Journalist Jill Lawrence Joins First Draft

Two feminist icons have passed and Trump is making the midterms all about himself.
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Jill Lawrence's avatar
Susan J. Demas and Jill Lawrence

There’s a lot going on this week, so we turn to Jill Lawrence, an award-winning journalist who’s covered politics and culture inside and out for USA Today, National Journal, the Associated Press, and The Daily Beast. She now publishes the Substack newsletter, History Keeps Happening, and can be found at jilllawrence.com.

Jill talks to Susan J. Demas about her latest pieces on Dolly Parton and Gloria Steinem, as well as the latest in the midterm elections.

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You can read her latest for Lincoln Square here:

Articles

‘Manifesto’ Is a Historical Mosaic of American Angst, Foibles, and Fantasies

Lincoln Square
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Sep 6
‘Manifesto’ Is a Historical Mosaic of American Angst, Foibles, and Fantasies

Jill Lawrence is an award-winning reporter and columnist who has covered every presidential campaign since 1988. Subscribe to her Substack, History Keeps Happening.

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