Dolly Parton, Gloria Steinem, & ‘Trump-a-Palooza’ | Journalist Jill Lawrence Joins First Draft

There’s a lot going on this week, so we turn to Jill Lawrence, an award-winning journalist who’s covered politics and culture inside and out for USA Today, National Journal, the Associated Press, and The Daily Beast. She now publishes the Substack newsletter, History Keeps Happening, and can be found at jilllawrence.com.

Jill talks to Susan J. Demas about her latest pieces on Dolly Parton and Gloria Steinem, as well as the latest in the midterm elections.

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You can read her latest for Lincoln Square here: