Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
3h

Thank you for this wonderful article. It seems Mr. Musk is throwing good money after bad in the Texas race. As for the Data Center we have a big billboard here in town against this Data Center. It’s very well done. My neighbors and I are fighting against Data Center’s. It’s my belief once the November elections Trump will be a lame duck president.

Reply
Share
Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
1h

Here's a Manifesto

Corruption Is Making Your Life Worse: The Many Can Beat The Money

During the most recent Indivisible national meeting (bit.ly/4idkHr8) Celinda Lake a respected pollster is interviewed(begins at 8 minutes) about her perspectives on where the American electorate currently is.

There is an existing credibility gap between politicians and trusting they will deliver on their messaging. WE the People feel that politicians have rigged the system for themselves and donors. Ending insider stock trading, ending super PAC’s, ending price gouging by corporations and grocery chains and utilities, and stopping data centers dump infrastructure costs onto local communities while AI companies get tax breaks are all issues that give WE the People the power back to address the accountability and affordability problems.

So WE the People can beat this ecosystem of corruption that is based on greed and self interest. Join the Indivisible(indivisible.org) and be in the fight for changing the system of this corrupt system.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture