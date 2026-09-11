Rep. Jamie Raskin: Accountability Is Coming for Trump | The Frank Figliuzzi Show

During Donald Trump’s first presidency, Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin was given the task of serving as an impeachment manager for Trump’s second impeachment trial. That came after Trump incited an insurrection on January 6, 2021 to retain the power of the presidency.

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During Trump’s second term, the corruption is even worse — and much of it is out in the open. And while Democrats don’t control the House and Senate — yet — that’s not stopping Congressman Raskin from doing what he can to hold the Trump administration accountable from his posts on the House Foreign Affairs and House Judiciary committees.