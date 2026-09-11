SPECIAL REPORT on 9/11: The Day That Changed Our Lives

Retired Navy Commander Bobby Jones welcomes Olivia Troye, Michael Fanone, & Dan Barkhuff to talk about their experiences on 9/11. It’s also an insightful look at where America stands 25 years later.

Michael Fanone was working in construction near the White House. Olivia Troye was working in Washington. Dan Barkhuff and Bobby Jones were fresh out of school, just beginning their careers in the Navy.

But on 9/11, all of their lives changed course forever.

Their stories are intimate and incredible, but also recognizable, and their message is inspiring especially now that we are passing through another slow-moving crisis that will invariably change all of our lives.

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