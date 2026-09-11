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SPECIAL REPORT on 9/11: The Day That Changed Our Lives

Some days change the course of history. 9/11 is one. Jan. 6 is another. Here’s how these events also intimately changed the lives of four leaders.
Bobby Jones's avatar
Olivia of Troye's avatar
Daniel Barkhuff's avatar
Michael Fanone's avatar
Bobby Jones, Olivia of Troye, Daniel Barkhuff, and Michael Fanone

Retired Navy Commander Bobby Jones welcomes Olivia Troye, Michael Fanone, & Dan Barkhuff to talk about their experiences on 9/11. It’s also an insightful look at where America stands 25 years later.

Michael Fanone was working in construction near the White House. Olivia Troye was working in Washington. Dan Barkhuff and Bobby Jones were fresh out of school, just beginning their careers in the Navy.

But on 9/11, all of their lives changed course forever.

Their stories are intimate and incredible, but also recognizable, and their message is inspiring especially now that we are passing through another slow-moving crisis that will invariably change all of our lives.

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From 9/11 to Ukraine: Why I Still Believe in the Spirit of Free People

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From 9/11 to Ukraine: Why I Still Believe in the Spirit of Free People

Bree Fram is an astronautical engineer and retired U.S. Space Force colonel who served 23 years before being forced out by the Trump administration. Her service included Pentagon assignments in space policy and national security planning. She has published three books and is a former congressional candidate. Subscribe to her

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