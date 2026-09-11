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Jo Burns's avatar
Jo Burns
1h

Thank you for this excellent essay, Bree. I agree that there is so much horror going on but we have to look up and look forward and look for the best in us. We are there. We love. We care. We must stand as one voice against those that seek harm no matter the location. Thanks for your dedication and service to our country. May we be a more caring and perfect union as is outlined in our Declaration. #HoldFast

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Leigh Horne's avatar
Leigh Horne
1h

I am not a world affairs analyist or political pundit, I am a retired therapist and former middle school teacher. So my heart and mind are always bent in the direction of what's best and most evolutionary (not necessarily revolutionary) for human beings. And I have to say, Bree, that although I cried on the original 9/11, and like you especially as the acts of flight 93 were revealed, I also cried today. For one, because a person of your sensitivity is in the world, where your words and actions can inspire us, and secondly in outrage that you should have been so badly treated by people in power who should have elevated your service for all to see. My family has a generational history of military service, and I, for one, salute you.

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