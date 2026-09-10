They're Ramming Fascism Down Our Throats | The Revolution with Mike Fanone & Maya May

Empathy takes a lot of work, but so does Democracy. We are in the fight of our lives, and it's going to take a lot of work to build the world we want to live in.

Meanwhile, in Dallas, MAGA and the GOP are having a party, screaming about how the economy is great, and how prices are plummeting, and how Trump doesn't ... ahem ... fall asleep all the time (Scott Bessent literally implied that). They are so unaligned with the facts that Americans, by and large, have no choice but to see the messaging for what it is: lies.

And when one of our two parties is willing to lie with such rigor, the road ahead for us is hard. But we got this. Watch Michael and Maya for some stakes, some takes, and your weekly inspo.

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