From the 9/11 Attacks to Ravaging Democracy Today | History of the Present with Craig Unger

For those who weren't around, the dawn of the new millennium offered the prospect of hope for many. Last week, Americans and our allies around the world are mourning and reflecting on the 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, whose aftermath has defined much of our history since.

Craig Unger is an investigative journalist who has been reporting on these critical events for years. He joins Brian Daitzman of The Intellectualist to discuss what happened to the promise of the next American Century.