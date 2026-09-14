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Lincoln Square

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From the 9/11 Attacks to Ravaging Democracy Today | History of the Present with Craig Unger

The new millennium started with hope for a better future. But the 2000 election, 9/11 attacks, and two Trump victories have put us on a very different course.
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Lincoln Square and The Intellectualist

For those who weren't around, the dawn of the new millennium offered the prospect of hope for many. Last week, Americans and our allies around the world are mourning and reflecting on the 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, whose aftermath has defined much of our history since.

Craig Unger is an investigative journalist who has been reporting on these critical events for years. He joins Brian Daitzman of The Intellectualist to discuss what happened to the promise of the next American Century.

Articles

What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

Lincoln Square and Velda
·
Sep 12
What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

Editor’s Note: We initially shared this post with a select group of loyal donors and subscribers. However, following the remarkable reaction to our Campaign for an Informed America, we’re dropping the paywall. We want everyone to have the chance to support Lincoln Square’s mission to defend democracy.

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