Editor’s Note: We initially shared this post with a select group of loyal donors and subscribers. However, following the remarkable reaction to our Campaign for an Informed America, we’re dropping the paywall. We want everyone to have the chance to support Lincoln Square’s mission to defend democracy.

I know your inbox is overflowing right now. Every morning, you open your phone to a barrage of frantic emails and texts from candidates, national committees, and political action committees, all asking for the same thing. It is overwhelming, exhausting, and often feels like throwing money into a void without ever knowing if it makes a difference.

Lincoln Square is different. And YOU are making a difference. When you support Lincoln Square, your donation isn’t lost in administrative overhead or paying expensive political consultants —it is a direct investment in defending democracy. Within hours, your support is put into immediate action, powering targeted, high-impact, highly-effective social media digital ad campaigns that reach and inform the exact voters in the exact districts and swing states who will decide the future of this country, on the platforms where they spend their time and form their opinions.

You make an immediate and verifiable difference. You see, Democracy depends on informed voters. When you give to Lincoln Square, you are taking an active role in informing and mobilizing voters.

There is no better investment than that.

Right now, we are just 54 days away from what is indisputably the most important election of our lifetimes. The very pillars of our democracy are under direct threat from an administration and a political system that stand to lose everything if Democrats win.

Why are they fighting so hard, and why are they using every weapon in their arsenal? Because Donald Trump and the Republican establishment know they will finally be held accountable. They face accountability for systematically dismantling democratic institutions, for rampant corruption and self-dealing, and for unconstitutional, illegal actions across the globe.

Invest $10: Immediately Make an Impact

To avoid that accountability, they have launched an all-out assault on the truth itself.

Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and dark money megadonors are pouring tens of millions of dollars into a massive disinformation and voter suppression machine designed to censor, intimidate, suppress, and amplify outright lies:

Censorship at the Highest Levels: Just today, we learned that Trump’s FCC is actively interfering in the upcoming election, censoring free speech by blocking popular Texas Senate candidate James Talarico from appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Digital Voter Suppression: Elon Musk is running a deceptive voter registration site designed not to empower citizens, but to trick voters, harvest their sensitive personal data, and sell or manipulate it.

Voting Rights Under Attack: From Texas closing 73 polling places to national guard deployment threats at polling locations, to stricter voter ID mandates, restrictions on mail-in ballots, and aggressive voter roll purges—they are doing everything they can to make voting harder.

Vicious Hate Campaigns: Dark money groups and the RNC are spending tens of millions on targeted ads and influencers to spread Islamophobic propaganda, using bigotry to prop up Republican neo-con Mike Rogers against popular progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

We cannot rely solely on the traditional Democratic Party machine to push the right messaging to the right people in time. The dark MAGA media apparatus has outperformed mainstream channels in the battle for American public opinion online for years.

But Lincoln Square has turned the tables.

Where MAGA used repetition, high-velocity graphics, and targeted amplification to shape narrative, we are using their own tactics against them—with one major difference: We bring the truth to counter their lies.

Donate to Directly Defend Democracy

When MAGA spends millions trying to paint popular progressives like Abdul El-Sayed as “too radical”, we counter immediately. We have created a library of over 50 eye-catching, viral graphics reminding Americans who the real radicals are by exposing the extreme policies and corruption of the Republican party. We are running aggressive counters exposing Elon Musk’s fake voter site, and we are directing voters straight to official, trusted state resources—such as the election portals in North Carolina, Maine, Texas, Ohio, and Iowa—so citizens can verify their voter status safely.

Every single night, our award-winning digital team reviews the metrics. We optimize budgets on the fly, shifting funds directly into our highest-performing ads. Because our content is engineered to catch eyes and drive engagement, our ads achieve 10 times the average Click-Through Rate (CTR) of standard political campaigns.

Every $10 you invest allows us to place high-impact, fact-based graphics in front of 1,000 targeted voters in key battleground House districts. To date, our content has generated over 300 million impressions and reached over 120 million Americans.

To retake the House majority and defend our democracy, we are focusing all our power on critical swing districts where the election will be won or lost:

North Carolina (e.g., NC-13 & NC-01): Delivering hyper-targeted messaging on protecting reproductive rights, preserving public education, and exposing local extremist agendas to suburban and rural swing voters.

Texas (e.g., TX-15 & TX-34 & Senate Race): Exposing state-level polling place closures, combating digital voter suppression, and rallying Latino voters around economic accountability and decency, with graphics that contrast Talarico with the corrupt Paxton

Ohio (e.g., OH-01 & OH-13 & Senate Race): Highlighting broken economic promises, corporate self-dealing, and the direct impact of Sherrod Brown’s policies on working-class families in contrast to how Republican policies have hurt Ohioans

Iowa (e.g., IA-01 & IA-03 & Senate Race): Reaching agricultural and suburban communities with factual breakdowns of Republican voting records on healthcare and rural infrastructure.

Maine (Senate Race): Reaching independent and rural voters with direct messaging on protecting democracy, healthcare access, corporate accountability, and tying Susan Collins to Trump and enabling the MAGA movement.

Michigan (Senate Race): Reaching Republican counties in Michigan that have been bombarded with ads and influencers painting Democrat Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s as a “radical” with content that reminds them who the REAL radicals are, and how Republican Mike Rogers will continue the radical MAGA policies if elected

Thanks to dedicated supporters like you, we recently hired a full-time rapid response graphics producer. But to fully saturate social feeds over these next 54 days, we urgently need to bring on a rapid response video editor. Video content is crucial to reaching younger voters on TikTok and Instagram, while our graphics continue to dominate feeds across Facebook, Threads, and YouTube for older demographics.

We have set a clear, focused goal: We need to raise $175,000 between now and Election Day.

100% of your donation goes directly toward paid ad amplification in the districts that matter most. In the grand scheme of political spending, $175,000 is a modest sum—but in the hands of Lincoln Square’s digital advertisers, it is enough to completely saturate the feeds in flippable districts and shift the tide.

Donate $10 to Reach 1000 Voters

Democracy depends on informed voters. When everyday Americans know the facts—when they see the broken promises, the blatant corruption, and the real reasons behind their rising cost of living—they show up in record numbers. They reject fascism. They elect the next generation of democracy defenders who will hold power accountable and restore our nation.

You do not have to watch this election unfold from the sidelines, feeling helpless against dark money and media manipulation. You can take direct, measurable action right now.

If you have already given to us recently—thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your early support built the foundation for everything we have accomplished so far. But defending democracy is not a one-time event; it is an ongoing effort that we must fight for, sustain, and defend forever. We cannot afford to slow down now when the opposition is pouring millions in every single hour.

We need you to keep giving and stand with us through these final weeks. Even a gift of $10 will help us reach 1,000 more voters in the districts that will decide control of our democracy.

Please, make an investment in Lincoln Square today. Help us flood the feed with the truth when America needs it most.

Click Here to Invest in the Defense of Democracy Today

With hope, gratitude, and determination,

Yes! I want to make an Impact right now

The Lincoln Square Team