Doxxed & Swatted by MAGA | Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Joins the Frank Figliuzzi Show

With just 50 days left until the midterm election, threats to voting are still very real. Thankfully, many Democratic Secretary of States from across the country have heeded the call and are working overtime with other officials to make sure the Trump Administration stays at bay.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is one of those officials on the front lines of voter safety in a key swing state. She joins Frank Figliuzzi to explain what they’re doing to make sure voters have accurate information for early, mail-in, and Election Day voting.

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