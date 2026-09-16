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What We Saw in Ukraine | U.S. Space Force Col. (Ret.) Bree Fram & Stuart Stevens | The Strategy Session

The war in Ukraine, patriotism, and the American military’s brain drain.
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Bree Fram and Stuart Stevens
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Bree Fram is a retired U.S. Space Force colonel and astronautical engineer who served in the military for over two decades, including deployment during the Iraq War.

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She became one of the highest-ranking transgender officers in the U.S. armed forces after coming out in 2016, and later served as President of SPARTA, an organization supporting transgender military service members, before being pushed out of the service by the Trump administration.

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From 9/11 to Ukraine: Why I Still Believe in the Spirit of Free People

Bree Fram
·
Sep 11
From 9/11 to Ukraine: Why I Still Believe in the Spirit of Free People

Bree Fram is an astronautical engineer and retired U.S. Space Force colonel who served 23 years before being forced out by the Trump administration. Her service included Pentagon assignments in space policy and national security planning. She has published three books and is a former congressional candidate. Subscribe to her

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