What We Saw in Ukraine | U.S. Space Force Col. (Ret.) Bree Fram & Stuart Stevens | The Strategy Session

Bree Fram is a retired U.S. Space Force colonel and astronautical engineer who served in the military for over two decades, including deployment during the Iraq War.
She became one of the highest-ranking transgender officers in the U.S. armed forces after coming out in 2016, and later served as President of SPARTA, an organization supporting transgender military service members, before being pushed out of the service by the Trump administration.
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