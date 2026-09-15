SCOTUS Actually Slaps Down Trump | Edwin Eisendrath & Susan Demas

On their weekly show, Edwin Eisendrath and Susan Demas don’t always cover a lot of good news. This week was no exception, as they discussed everything from the Saudi oil crisis to Trump’s allies threatening to shut down the Kennedy Center.

But they did start out with some hope: On Monday, the Supreme Court blocked the Postal Service from imposing new restrictions on mail voting this November.

And hey, #NationalVoterRegistrationDay 2026 is FINALLY here and the grand celebration of this 250 year old democracy can officially commence! We've got 1 day to get every eligible American #VoteReady for the midterms: let's get to it! Start here.

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