Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

SCOTUS Actually Slaps Down Trump | Edwin Eisendrath & Susan Demas

“Cheat like hell’” was what Trump told GOP convention attendees to do this election. But even the right-wing Supreme Court said no to his plans to mess with mail-in voting before the midterms.
Edwin Eisendrath's avatar
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Edwin Eisendrath and Susan J. Demas

On their weekly show, Edwin Eisendrath and Susan Demas don’t always cover a lot of good news. This week was no exception, as they discussed everything from the Saudi oil crisis to Trump’s allies threatening to shut down the Kennedy Center.

But they did start out with some hope: On Monday, the Supreme Court blocked the Postal Service from imposing new restrictions on mail voting this November.

And hey, #NationalVoterRegistrationDay 2026 is FINALLY here and the grand celebration of this 250 year old democracy can officially commence! We've got 1 day to get every eligible American #VoteReady for the midterms: let's get to it! Start here.

Give to Lincoln Square

Articles

What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

Lincoln Square and Velda
·
Sep 12
What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

Editor’s Note: We initially shared this post with a select group of loyal donors and subscribers. However, following the remarkable reaction to our Campaign for an Informed America, we’re dropping the paywall. We want everyone to have the chance to support Lincoln Square’s mission to defend democracy.

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture